2 suspects arrested in fatal Jefferson County shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide that prompted an hourslong shelter-in-place alert for a Jefferson County neighborhood earlier this month.

The shooting happened the morning of Oct. 12 on South Depew Street, which is near the intersection of Highway 285 and South Sheridan Boulevard. The victim was found in the driver's seat of a pickup truck parked in a parking lot, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office said Jessie Vargas-Vigil, 21, and Gemini Garcia, 20, have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Both are facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Deputies said Vargas-Vigil is also facing an assault charge for allegedly assaulting a Denver police officer during his arrest on Monday. That officer sustained minor injuries.

After the shooting, the sheriff's office asked people in the neighborhood to stay indoors for several hours while they searched for the suspects.

After the shooting, the sheriff's office said, the two suspects ran south from the parking lot between two adjacent apartment buildings. A short time later, they were caught on camera getting into a gold Chevy truck at the apartment complex. A third person drove the truck, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement found the truck later that afternoon on West 29th Avenue near the intersection with Zuni Street. The driver was the only person inside. The sheriff's office said Tuesday that the driver is not facing any charges related to the shooting.

