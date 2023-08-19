Deaths of 2 people found Saturday morning suspicious, police said

Two people were found dead in the area of East 22nd Avenue and Galena Street Saturday morning, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating two deaths considered suspicious Saturday morning.

Police said firefighters initially responded near the intersection of East 22nd Avenue and Galena Street for a report of an unresponsive person lying on the ground and found the victim dead on arrival.

That's a few blocks northwest of the UCHealth Anschutz campus.

Officers responded around 6:55 a.m. and located a second victim a short distance away who was also dead when they arrived.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are looking into the deaths.

Police did not share any additional details surrounding the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

