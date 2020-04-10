2 teens shot in Montbello

The boys' injuries are not life-threatening, police said. No suspect information has been released.

DENVER — Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Montbello Saturday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said officers were called to the 12200 block of East 52nd Avenue at 9:43 p.m.

The boys' injuries were not life-threatening, DPD said.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

