AURORA, Colo. — Two people were taken to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m. at 380 South Ironton St., not far from the intersection of South Havana Street and East Alameda Avenue.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police said they're looking for a suspect, but didn't have information to share about who might be responsible.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS