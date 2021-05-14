No arrests after 2 shot outside Greeley apartment

The victims had no known gang ties, but were confronted by a group of people who wanted to fight asked if they were gang members, Greeley Police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people were shot outside a Greeley apartment complex Thursday night after the residents went outside to meet someone and were confronted by a group of people asking if they were gang members, the GreeleyPolice Department (GPD) said in a release.

The agency responded to the area of 37th Avenue and 25th Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived there and learned the shooting had actually taken place a block away near 24th Street.

The initial investigation revealed that three victims, with no known gang affiliation, had gone outside the apartment complex to meet someone.

According to witnesses, a pickup truck with the suspects pulled up they exited their vehicle.

The suspects made comments to the victims asking whether the victims wanted to fight and if they were in a gang, according to GPD.

The victims attempted to run back into their apartment, but one of the suspects chased them and fired a handgun, police said. Two people were struck by gunfire.

One of them was struck three times, the other victim was hit once. Both had non-life-threatening injuries, but one of them will need surgery, GPD said. A third person was fired at but was not hit by gunfire, according to police.

The initial investigation, witness statements, and victim statements give no indication that the victims were armed or fired any weapons.

Twelve shell casings were located and several spent bullets were also found in walls and elsewhere on the scene, according to police.

GPD said they're looking for an older, mid-size gray pickup with a camper shell in connection with the shooting. One suspect was described as a Hispanic man wearing a blue hoodie with white on it.

If you have any information on this case and have not been interviewed by officers, please contact Detective Sanchez at 970-350-9605.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS