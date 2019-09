ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and another injured in an incident Monday night.

The crime scene is in the 3400 block of W. 67th Ave, near the intersection of W. 67th and Lowell Blvd.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the victims were taken to a hospital. The surviving victim's condition is not known.

We will update this story as information is released.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS