DENVER — On Jan. 5, 2018, Guillermo Ornelas, 43, and Jose Herrera-Cabral, 35, were killed outside the New Welcome Inn bar at 3759 Chestnut Place in the Five Points neighborhood.

Both men were shot multiple times, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Two years later, police are still looking for who killed the men.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices.

