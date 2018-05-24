Law enforcement in southern Colorado arrested a 20-year-old man on Wednesday accused of murder and kidnapping.

Las Animas County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Trinidad Police Department arrested Domenic Damelio on a warrant for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and kidnapping.

He was arrested in connection to the death of Burchard Mitchell, 39, who was found dead off a county road two miles west of Aguilar on May 9.

Damelio, who lives in Trinidad, was arrested at a home in the 100 block of Burlington Street there following a standoff with law enforcement.

He's being held without bond.

The Las Animas Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding Mitchell's death.

Aguilar is a town about 60 miles south of Pueblo near the New Mexico border.

© 2018 KUSA