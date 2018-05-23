A man convicted of attempted murder for stabbing a driver after a minor traffic incident last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

According to the Office of the District Attorney Nineteenth Judicial District, Scott Hodson almost got into an accident with another man in Greeley near Alberto’s Restaurant on 11th Street.

The victim told police Hodson then followed him through the parking lot to the intersection of 26th Avenue and 10th Street. At the intersection, the victim and Hodson left their vehicles and confronted one another.

During the fight, Hodson stabbed the victim several times in his arms, abdomen and groin, according to the district attorney's office. He now must use a catheter.

Last month, a jury convicted Hodson of second-degree attempted murder and first degree assault.

