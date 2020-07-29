22-year-old Denver woman sentenced to 19 years in prison for 6 bank robberies

Jenifer Adriana Lopez-Ramirez handed notes to bank tellers and showed off a gun during the crimes.

DENVER — A 22-year-old Denver woman will spend the next 19 years in federal prison for six bank robberies, according to a release from United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn.

Lopez-Ramirez began her crime spree on May 3, 2019, when she walked into the First Citizens Bank, located at 9848 Zenith Meridian Drive in Englewood. She handed the teller a note demanding money, which she received, the release said.

Officials say approximately an hour and a half later, Lopez-Ramirez robbed the UMB Bank, located at 8190 South University Boulevard in Centennial. She walked into the bank, approached the teller and brandished a firearm and the teller giving Lopez-Ramirez cash from the drawer.

Three days later, on May 9, Lopez-Ramirez robbed First Bank, located at 8901 East Hampden Avenue in Denver, according to the release. Again, she approached the teller and handed over a note demanding money, which the teller provided, the release says.

Two days later, on May 11, the release says Lopez-Ramirez robbed a Bellco Credit Union, located at 3890 North Quebec Street in Denver. She handed the teller a note and during the robbery she brandished a gun. The release says Lopez-Ramirez grew impatient and went behind the counter and took cash out of the drawer -- she also took a GPS tracker.

Authorities said Lopez-Ramirez fled from the scene of the Bellco robbery in her car and was tracked by law enforcement using that GPS tracker. According to the release, she attempted to evade law enforcement as she reached speeds of up to 100 mph. She then crashed into another vehicle, seriously injuring that driver, before she was arrested.

The release says the firearm used in this robbery was recovered from a juvenile who was in the car with Lopez-Ramirez and who had provided the weapon to her for the purpose of the robbery.

When Lopez-Ramirez was released from Denver County Jail on May 20 on conditions that included wearing a GPS ankle monitor, the release says. She removed the ankle monitor on May 25 and became a fugitive, according to the release.

On June 4, authorities say Lopez-Ramirez robbed the Bank of the West, located at 1389 South Havana Street in Aurora. She received money from the teller and fled with a GPS tracker, which she later discarded.

Six days later, on June 10, Lopez-Ramirez entered and robbed the TCF Bank located at 18520 Green Valley Boulevard in Denver. She walked up to the teller and racked the slide of her gun, demanded and received cash from the teller and fled the scene.

Police arrested Lopez-Ramirez 10 days later on shoplifting charges, putting an end to her serial bank robberies, the news release says.

Because the banks she robbed were federally insured, Lopez-Ramirez was ordered to pay restitution to the U.S. government. She appeared at her sentencing hearing in custody and was remanded.

Following her prison term, Lopez-Ramirez will serve three years on supervised release, said a news release from the U.S. Attorney and the Denver office of the FBI.

U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore announced the sentence Tuesday. Lopez-Ramirez was charged by indictment on June 5 and pleaded guilty on February 4.