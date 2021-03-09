Juvenile arrested after man dies during disturbance in Denver

A man died after a report of a disturbance Thursday night in Denver.

DENVER — A juvenile male was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder after a disturbance in Denver left one person dead, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD officers responded about 10:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a disturbance in the 2300 block of North Federal Boulevard, which is near where it intersects with West 23rd Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. DPD did not say how the man was injured and died.

A juvenile male was being held for investigation of second-degree murder. Due to his age, his name and booking photo were not being released.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and release the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

