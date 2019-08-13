DENVER — Denver Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for investigation of first-degree murder following the shooting death of a woman in Denver Monday.
Sean Landrock is suspected in the shooting death of a female victim that police said appears to be related to domestic violence.
Officers were dispatched to 8000 E. 12th Ave. in Denver at about 4:15 p.m. on a reported shooting, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a release.
DPD obtained a search warrant after finding a deceased female in an apartment and said they took Landrock into custody that same evening.
The shooting is one of several that have occurred in metro Denver in recent days.
A shooting in Aurora Friday left one juvenile injured. Aurora Police said they have since arrested one suspect.
Another shooting in the Denver Tech Center left one man injured, and police said they have not yet made an arrest.
And a shooting early Friday morning near East 54th Avenue and North Xenia Street in the Northfield Stapleton neighborhood killed 14-year-old Aiden Lawrence. That was one of three shootings in Denver between 6 p.m Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
