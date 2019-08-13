DENVER — Denver Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for investigation of first-degree murder following the shooting death of a woman in Denver Monday.

Sean Landrock is suspected in the shooting death of a female victim that police said appears to be related to domestic violence.

Officers were dispatched to 8000 E. 12th Ave. in Denver at about 4:15 p.m. on a reported shooting, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a release.

DPD obtained a search warrant after finding a deceased female in an apartment and said they took Landrock into custody that same evening.

The shooting is one of several that have occurred in metro Denver in recent days.

