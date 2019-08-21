DENVER — A 25-year-old man has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of a woman in Denver, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Sean Landrock is accused of fatally shooting a woman during a domestic violence incident in Denver on Aug. 12.

Officers were dispatched to 8000 E. 12th Ave. in Denver at about 4:15 p.m. on a reported shooting, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a release.

RELATED: 25-year-old arrested following shooting death of female in Denver

Landrock was also charged with:

Three counts of child abuse

One count of tampering with physical evidence

One count of careless driving

Landrock is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 26.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS





