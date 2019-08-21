DENVER — A 25-year-old man has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of a woman in Denver, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Sean Landrock is accused of fatally shooting a woman during a domestic violence incident in Denver on Aug. 12.
Officers were dispatched to 8000 E. 12th Ave. in Denver at about 4:15 p.m. on a reported shooting, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a release.
Landrock was also charged with:
- Three counts of child abuse
- One count of tampering with physical evidence
- One count of careless driving
Landrock is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 26.
