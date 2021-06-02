Suspect arrested nearly a month after fatal shooting in the Highlands neighborhood

The shooting happened on May 3 near Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street in the Highlands neighborhood.

DENVER — A 53-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night and now faces first-degree murder charges for a deadly shooting that happened in the Highlands neighborhood nearly a month ago.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the suspect, Jessie James McGhee, was booked into the Downtown Detention Center in Denver. According to the inmate log, he was also wanted in Broomfield and Aurora.

The deadly shooting happened at around 12:45 a.m. on May 3, in the 2700 block of Zuni Street. That's near Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

DPD said the arrest affidavit in McGhee's case is sealed. No information was available about whether he knew the victim or what is believed to be the motive for the shooting.

