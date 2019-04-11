LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police said a man was fatally shot at a 7-Eleven convenience store located at 1107 S. Sheridan Blvd. late Sunday.

Police said they were called at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday to reports of a man who was shot to death at a convenience store. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Jesus Arambula-Terrones of Denver, according to police.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

Authorities said the suspect was seen fleeing the scene and is described as a male, white or Hispanic, and in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. His hair is shaved on the sides and long on top.

Police said he appeared to be holding a gun.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Lakewood Police Department tip line at 303-763-6800.

