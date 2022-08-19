Woman injured after stabbing in Denver

Police arrested a suspect wanted for the stabbing that happened Friday morning near 29th Street and Brighton Boulevard.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has one person in custody and is investigating a stabbing that injured a woman Friday morning.

The stabbing happened in the area of 29th Street and Brighton Boulevard, according to a tweet from DPD. A woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

At about 3:09 a.m., DPD tweeted they were attempting to contact the suspect in the stabbing and asked residents in the 2700 block and 2800 block of Delgany Street to shelter in place.

About 30 minutes later, DPD sent an updated tweet saying they had the suspect in custody and the shelter in place had been lifted.

Police did not initially release any information about the suspect who was taken into custody.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

