2nd arrest in fatal shooting of Longmont postal worker

Jason Schaefer, 33, was shot and killed last week as he delivered mail in Longmont. His ex is charged with first-degree murder.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A correctional officer at a federal prison has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with the killing of Longmont postal worker last week.

Boulder County Jail records show that Andrew James Ritchie was arrested Tuesday and is being held on charges of first-degree murder and complicity.

The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Englewood confirmed that Ritchie has been employed as correctional officer there since 2016.

The victim, 33-year-old Jason Schaefer, was shot on Oct 13 as he delivered mail in Longmont. His ex-girlfriend, Devan Schreiner, 26, is accused of shooting him in the face as he delivered mail around 12:30 p.m. on that day. She was formally charged with first-degree murder charges.

At this time, it's unclear how Ritchie and Schreiner are connected.

Schaefer and Schreiner share a child together, and two days before the shooting, an affidavit says Schaefer filed court documents seeking to have his parenting time modified. Schreiner was supposed to be served with papers regarding that but, according to the affidavit, it's unclear if she had actually seen those documents.

An investigator learned through an interview that Schaefer had received threats from Schreiner and that Schaefer had messages and court paperwork at his home about those threats, the affidavit says.

The document also says that Schreiner had been fired from her work at the Longmont branch of the postal service about two weeks ago due to "an incident involving her and Jason." Schreiner, in turn, had recently started working at the Loveland branch of the postal service.

