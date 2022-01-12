2 teens face attempted murder charges for 'shootout' involving Aurora officers

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old both face charges of attempted murder of a peace officer related to the Nov. 30 incident.

AURORA, Colo. — A second teen has been arrested in connection with last week’s shootout with Aurora police officers in a shopping center parking lot.



The 15-year-old boy was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near 11th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in Denver with the help of the Denver Police Department.

The incident started on Nov. 30 when officers with Aurora Police's Direct Action Response Team (DART) followed a stolen Kia, looking for the best time to stop the vehicle and take the occupants into custody.

The Kia driver stopped in the parking lot at East 6th Avenue and South Peoria Street, and one or more people in the vehicle, unprovoked, began firing multiple rounds at two officers in an unmarked police car, Aurora Police said.

Five officers returned fire. No officers were injured. Four police vehicles were hit by gunfire before the Kia's driver drove out of the parking lot and crashed about a mile away, police said.

The suspect, whose name is not being released because he is a minor, was identified by detectives through evidence recovered at the scene.

He faces seven charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and one charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody previously.

The Aurora Police Department, through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Reward Fund, offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the second suspect’s capture.

While the department did get tips, ultimately the suspect was identified, located and arrested due to investigative efforts.





“I know capturing the second suspect in this case was a top priority of Chief Dan Oates,” interim Aurora police Chief Art Acevedo said. “I’m proud of the diligent work of our investigators and gratified to be able to make this announcement on behalf of my good friend and colleague so early in my tenure with the Aurora Police Department.”

The investigation into the shots fired by officers is ongoing by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team. The officers involved remain on paid administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.

No additional suspects are being sought in connection to the incident, according to police. Anyone with any additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by submitting a tip online.