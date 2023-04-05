2nd plea deal reached after deadly dog attack in Golden

Mary Gehring, 89, was killed in the attack. Her 12-year-old great-grandson was seriously hurt.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A second person pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a deadly dog attack last fall in Golden.

Victor Bentley pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog and was granted a deferred sentence which means there will be no time behind bars as long as complies with the terms of his probation which includes performing 100 hours of public service.

Officers responded just before 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 14 to the 15700 block of West 1st Drive for a report of an animal bite, the Golden Police Department said. Mary Gehring and her 12-year-old great-grandson had been attacked by the dogs in a fenced-in backyard and were taken to the hospital.

Gehring, 89, died due to her injuries. Her great-grandson suffered serious injuries.

Early last month, Kayla Mooney pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog. As a result of the plea, she was sentenced to a stipulated two-year deferred judgment with an agreement to the following conditions:

100 hours of useful public service

No dog ownership for one year. After that, one dog per household, under 20 pounds for the duration of the two-year period

Must enroll in a dog ownership class

According to an arrest affidavit in the case, Mooney is Gehring's granddaughter and the mother of the injured boy.

The two dogs were captured and taken to a veterinary hospital for evaluation and treatment. One of the dogs was euthanized due to injuries from the attack, and the other dog was also euthanized after the owners surrendered ownership to Foothills Animal Shelter.

