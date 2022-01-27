2nd suspect arrested in Weld County homicide

Seferino Hermosillo was arrested Jan. 6 in his hometown of Odessa, Texas, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Texas man is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the death of a man near Johnstown in November, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Seferino Hermosillo, 36, was arrested Jan. 6 in his hometown of Odessa, Texas. He was extradited Wednesday and booked into the Weld County jail on charges of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, menacing, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Hermosillo is charged in connection with the death of Gilbert Gutierrez, who was found dead near Johnstown on Nov. 21.

Deputies said on the night of Nov. 20, Gutierrez and another man were taken to a home on Blake Street. When deputies found Gutierrez's body the next day, they began looking for the other man, who they believed had been kidnapped.

On Nov. 22, that man got out of a truck at a gas station in Julesburg, and the truck drove away, deputies said.

The driver of that truck, Marco Gutierrez-Herrera, was pulled over and arrested while driving back to a home in Julesburg, the sheriff's office said. He is also facing second-degree murder and other charges in connection with Gutierrez's death. His next court appearance is set for Tuesday.

Hermosillo is being held in the Weld County jail on $500,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said they are not seeking any other suspects in connection with this investigation.

