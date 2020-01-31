RIFLE, Colo. — Three people are in jail for allegedly contributing to a 5-year-old child's death on the Western Slope of Colorado.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Rifle police were called to an apartment in the 3000 block of Coal Mine Avenue about a child in medical distress, according to a news release from Rifle Police.

While responding to the apartment, officers were notified that the child was being rushed to Grand River Hospital.

Police said hospital staff performed life-saving measures but were unable to save the child.

The child's name and gender have not been released by the police department or the Garfield County coroner's office.

On Jan. 30, 2020, Rifle Police, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, arrested Stephanie Alvarado, Daniel Alvarado and Bertha Ceballos-Romo.

Stephanie Alvarado

Their relationship to the 5-year-old was not released by police.

Daniel Alvarado

All three are being held on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and reckless endangerment.

Police also arrested Ceballos-Romo for tampering with evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Rifle Police's news release.

Daniel Alvarado and Ceballos-Romo are being held at the Garfield County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. Stephanie Alvarado is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

