Aurora Police internal investigation clears 1 officer, disciplines 2 for violating policy in fatal shooting of teen

Two officers involved in the shooting death of Jor'Dell Richardson, 14, faced disciplinary action, while a third officer was exonerated of all policy violations.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police's Internal Investigations Bureau exonerated three officers from most department "policy violations and performance-related issues" after an officer fatally shot a 14-year-old boy who was involved in a store robbery, the police department said on Tuesday.

Officers Roch Gruszeczka and James Snapp, along with Sgt. Stephenson Cary, are members of Aurora's gang unit who responded on June 1 to a store in the 800 block of North Dayton Street. Cary spotted a group of teens, including Jor'Dell Richardson, and thought it was suspicious that they were wearing medical masks and hoodies as they approached the store.

Aurora Police said at a news conference June 9 that officers chased Jor'Dell after the teens robbed the store of several vape canisters. Officers learned that at least one of the teens had threatened the clerk with a firearm. Police later said that it was Jor'Dell who displayed a pellet gun to the clerk by pulling up his shirt.

Officers tackled Jor'Dell nearby, and one of them, Gruszeczka, is heard on body camera video yelling at Jor'Dell to let go of a gun and saying that he will shoot Jor'Dell. He then fired a single round that struck Jor'Dell's abdomen. The teen later died.

> Video above: Law enforcement leaders, community members discussed racial justice months after Aurora officer shot and killed Jor'Dell Richardson

Under the direction of Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo, the Internal Investigations Bureau conducted an investigation at the same time that an external critical incident response team investigated the shooting. The bureau's investigation was to "assess policy violations and performance-related issues," police said in a news release.

Cary, who did not activate his body-worn camera, according to policy, was disciplined with a verbal counseling from his commanding officer for not activating the camera sooner. The disciplinary report says Cary "failed to immediately activate your body worn camera when you initially saw the group and did not activate it until later." He was exonerated from any fault in operating his police car or conducting a pursuit.

Gruszeczka was exonerated from any disciplinary proceedings in the internal review of his actions, including use of deadly force.

Snapp was disciplined with a written reprimand for "conduct unbecoming" after it was found he used the phrase, "Get on the ground you f****** idiot!" He was exonerated from any misuse of physical force.

On Sept. 6, John Kellner, 18th Judicial District Attorney, announced his office would not file any criminal charges against Cary, Gruszeczka and Snapp related the shooting.

“The tragic death of Jor’Dell Richardson has understandably evoked strong emotions from his family and community members. While some will vehemently disagree with our findings, it is important for the community to know that the department left no stone unturned to establish the facts in this case,” Acevedo said. “The department has a legal and moral obligation to base our findings on the evidence, the facts, and the law, and that is what we did in this matter."

Acevedo said the department will continue its efforts to "identify all the individuals involved in the robbery leading up to this incident.”