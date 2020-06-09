1 killed, 2 injured in separate shootings in Denver

Denver police said they responded to 3 shootings overnight, one of which was fatal.

DENVER — Three men were shot in separate incidents from late Saturday into early Sunday morning in Denver, police said.

In one of the shootings, in the 1000 block of South Quivas Street in the Athmar Park neighborhood, the victim died after being transported to a hospital, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Another shooting occurred in the 200 block of South Julian Street, near West Alameda Avenue and Federal Boulevard in west Denver. A man was shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The third shooting happened early Sunday at East Colfax Avenue and North Wabash Street, in the East Colfax neighborhood. The adult male victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to DPD.

DPD hasn't released details in any of the shootings, including suspect information.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

