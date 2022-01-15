3 hit by vehicle in motel parking lot

Deputies said the suspect knew the victims, and the crash appears to be intentional.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three women were injured when a man hit them with his vehicle in an Adams County motel parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Red Rock Motel at 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Deputies said the victims were moving items from the motel into a car when the suspect hit them. They said the suspect had been involved in an ongoing domestic violence situation with one of the victims, and the crash appears to be intentional.

The victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said two of them are being treated for non-critical injuries, and the third is in critical condition and is expected to survive.

Someone in another motel room confronted the suspect, and he was still on the scene when deputies arrived and took him into custody, the sheriff's office said. His name has not yet been released.

