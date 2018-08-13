DENVER — The three homeless people found dead near the Broadway light rail station Thursday morning had been fatally shot, according to a news release from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The victims have been identified as Christopher Zamudio, 34, Nicole Boston, 28, and Jerome Coronado, 39, according to the release.

No suspects have been taken into custody since a passerby saw the three victims’ bodies right across from the Regional Transportation District (RTD) Park and Ride at around 11 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED | No suspects in custody after 3 found dead near I-25 and Broadway

Denver Police Department (DPD) Division Chief Joe Montoya said last week that they were investigating to see if their deaths were related to a stabbing that occurred nearby earlier that morning.

In the wake of the stabbing and triple homicide, Montoya said police are increasing patrols in the area, as well as outreach to the homeless community.

Anyone with information about the victims or suspects is asked to call the Denver Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers via 720-913-STOP.

© 2018 KUSA-TV