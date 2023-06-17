3 hurt in Denver shooting

Police said they're investigating two scenes in east Denver.

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in east Denver that injured three people Saturday night.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just before 10 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting at two scenes: one near East 35th Avenue and Forest Street, and the other near East Thrill Place and Hudson Street.

Police initially said two victims were found and taken to the hospital. They later tweeted an update saying a third victim had gotten to a hospital on their own.

It's not clear how seriously the victims were hurt.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

