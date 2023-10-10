3 injured in Denver stabbing, police say

Three people -- two adults and a person under 18 -- were taken to the hospital with stab wounds, police said.

DENVER — Officers are working to develop suspect information after three people were injured in a stabbing at a shelter in north Denver Tuesday evening, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said around 7 p.m., they were called to a disturbance at a shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the 4600-block of Quebec Street. Three people -- two adults and a person under 18 -- were taken to the hospital with stab wounds, police said. Police said it's unclear how badly the three were injured, but said they are expected to survive.

It's unclear where on the property the stabbing happened.

Police said they are working to develop suspect information. They said there is no threat to the surrounding community.

