COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two unrelated shootings Sunday morning were under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department. Three people were shot in all.

Two juveniles, one male and one female, were shot about 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of East Dale Street. Both were taken to a hospital by friends and were being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

In the other incident, a man was shot multiple times about 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Verde Drive, police said. He was in critical condition. Police said the shooting followed an earlier disagreement between acquaintances.

Detectives were investigating at both scenes, which were about three miles from each other, east of Interstate 25.

Anyone with information about either shooting was asked to call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS