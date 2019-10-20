AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are looking for suspects after a shooting Saturday that left three people injured.

According to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department that went out around 9:40 p.m., officers were on the scene of a shooting in the area of Mission Viejo Park.

The victims are described as a juvenile male, a juvenile female, and an adult female. All three are being treated at a hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model Honda Civic.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate.