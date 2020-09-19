3 injured in separate Denver shootings on Friday night

Two adults and a juvenile were injured in two separate shootings. Police said no arrests have been made in either case.

DENVER — Three people were injured in two separate shootings that took place just before 11 p.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said the first shooting took place about 10:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Xanadu Street, in the Montbello neighborhood.

An adult victim was injured in the shooting, and DPD did not have an update on their condition.

DPD said there have not been any arrests and did not release any additional details.

The second shooting took place also took place at 10:50 p.m. after a fight broke out at a house party on the 1600 block of Tennyson Street, just south of Sloan's Lake according to DPD.

Two males, one adult and one juvenile, were injured in the shooting, and DPD did not have an update on the condition of either victim.

DPD said there have also not been any arrests in that shooting and did not release additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.