Suspect in custody after 3 injured in Thornton shooting

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 96th Avenue and Pecos Street.

THORNTON, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after three people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening, the Thornton Police Department said.

Police said just after 7:40 p.m., they were called to investigate a disturbance in the 9500-block of Pecos Street. When officers arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds at 9595 Pecos Street, which is a mobile home park. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said a man was taken into custody without further incident. They said they are not looking for any other suspects, and there is no threat to the neighborhood.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

