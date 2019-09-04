AURORA, Colo. — Two juveniles were seriously injured after a shooting that stemmed from an altercation at Aurora's Norfolk Glen Park on Tuesday, law enforcement said.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted just before 1 p.m. on that two people were hurt and that potential suspects were not in custody. In an update on Tuesday evening, police said a third juvenile was assaulted in the incident. It's unclear how severe that person's injuries are.

“It appears at this time we could have additional victims that fled the scene prior to our arrival as well,” Aurora police spokesperson Crystal McCoy.

McCoy said APD is interviewing multiple juveniles who witnessed the shooting, and that APD K-9s are at the scene searching for the suspects. Police are still working to provide descriptions of the suspects.

The shooting happened in the park near the 15800 block of East 17th Place in northeast Aurora.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call call 303-627-3100 .

