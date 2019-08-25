LOVELAND, Colo. — Three men are in the Larimer County Jail, accused of assaulting a state park ranger.

According to a release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), a ranger at Boyd Lake State Park called dispatch asking for emergency assistance late Friday night.

The release said the ranger had given a verbal warning for excessive noise to a group of 10 to 15 people who were drinking heavily at a campsite at around 10:15 p.m. When the group did not comply with the first warning, the ranger came back to issue another warning.

The ranger identified Troy Rael (above left), 43, as the primary occupant of the campsite. When the ranger asked him for identification, the release said, he became confrontational and started a physical altercation with the ranger. The ranger was trying to arrest Rael when two other men, 45-year-old Noah Rael (center), Troy's brother, and 18-year-old Nathaniel Rael (right), Troy's son, joined in the assault. The ranger was struck on the head several times, the release said.

The ranger called for assistance on his radio, according to the release, and was able to get away from the assault. He took out his Taser, and the suspects began to comply with his orders. LCSO Deputies and Loveland police officers arrived a few minutes after the ranger called for help, and the men were taken into custody.

The ranger was taken to a hospital and released.

All three suspects were booked at the jail on charges of second-degree assault and obstruction of a peace officer.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not already talked with deputies is asked to call LCSO Corporal Justin Calkins at 970-498-5519.

