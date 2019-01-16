BOULDER, Colo. — Three men are being sought in connection with the armed robbery of a man in the parking lot of Boulder apartment complex, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

The victim was approached by three men as he exited his vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the parking lot at 2870 Kalmia Ave., on Jan. 5, police said.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded everything he had. The victim gave the suspects his cell phone, wallet and car keys.

Next, the men told the victim to take off his shoes and socks, according to police. One of the suspects then punched the victim on the side of the head knocking him to the ground.

The victim’s cell phone and wallet, minus $20 was found a short distance away, but the victim’s car keys have not yet been recovered, the news release said.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his early 20s, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, with an average build, black hair, dark eyes and short hair.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his early 20s, 5-foot-10, 150-160 pounds, skinny build, black hair, dark eyes, and short hair with an accent.

Boulder Police Dept.

The victim could not provide a description of the third suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Ross Richart at 303-441-1833.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

