3 people shot in 2 separate incidents in Denver

The Denver shootings were among 5 total that happened across the metro area from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

DENVER — Denver police were investigating two separate shootings with three victims early Sunday.

The first incident happened at 12:23 a.m. in the 8500 block of East Alameda Avenue, which is near Fairmount Cemetery in the Windsor neighborhood in east Denver.

Two people were shot, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). There was no other information available, including suspect information or the victims' conditions, according to a DPD spokesperson.

The second incident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and Tremont Place in downtown.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital, and a possible suspect was detained, DPD said. No other information was available, the spokesperson said.

The Denver shootings were among five separate incidents across the metro area between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Aurora police were investigating two shootings. In the first, on Saturday night, the victim told police he was shot in the area of 14th Avenue and Toledo Street. The second one occurred early Sunday in the area of 14th and Jamaica Street.

In Thornton, a man was shot early Sunday outside Mambo's Cafe, on West 84th Avenue near Interstate 25.

Last week, DPD reported that violent crimes and gun thefts have been on the rise in 2020. DPD reported that 33 people had been shot and killed through July 12, compared with 22 fatal shootings over the same period in 2019.

Also through July 12, there were 85 victims injured in shootings, compared with 61 over the same period a year ago.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.