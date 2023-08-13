3 shootings injured multiple people in Denver and Aurora, police said

Two of the shootings happened Sunday morning and one happened Saturday night, according to police.

DENVER — Multiple people were injured after three shootings that took place between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Two of the shootings happened in Denver and one took place in Aurora. Seven people were injured in the shootings, according to police.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) reported the first shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. DPD said it took place in the 20500 block of East 45th Avenue, which is in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, DPD said. The department did not release any suspect information and is currently investigating the shooting.

The second Denver shooting took place in the 16300 block of East Green Valley Ranch Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, DPD said. That's in the Gateway neighborhood. Two victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police added. An investigation is underway and suspect information is being developed.

The Aurora Police Department reported a shooting in the 11700 block of East Colfax Avenue after midnight Sunday. Two men were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Aurora Police said in a tweet. There is no information available on the suspect and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently unknown.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

