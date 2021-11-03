3 killed in 3 overnight shootings in Denver

Denver Police are investigating three overnight shootings that left three men dead.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating three overnight shootings that left three men dead.

8500 block of East Colfax Avenue

Officers responded to the first shooting in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue, DPD tweeted around 2:49 a.m. on Thursday.

One man was transported to the hospital from the scene, and he was later pronounced dead, according to police. Police have not made any arrests related to the shooting.

40th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard

DPD tweeted about a second shooting at about 3:32 a.m.

This shooting took place in the area of 40th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard, according to police. When officers arrived, they found one man who was injured and later pronounced dead, police said.

Northbound Central Park Boulevard was closed early Thursday morning while officers were on scene.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

I-70 and Peoria Street

At about 3:39 a.m., DPD tweeted about the third shooting that took place near I-70 and Peoria Street.

The victim was able to transport himself to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

There have been no arrests made in this case, police said. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

