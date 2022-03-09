4 people shot at Aurora hotel

One of the victims died on the scene. The other three are in serious condition, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a shooting at a hotel in Aurora Wednesday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn at 3300 North Ouray Street, which is near the Interstate 70 and Airport Boulevard interchange.

Police said one of the victims died on the scene. The other three were taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police are working to gather more information on the circumstances behind the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.