DENVER — Three males were shot Monday night in the Montbello neighborhood in northeast Denver.

Denver police said they were notified of the incident around 8 p.m.

The victims' conditions have not yet been released.

The victims were found near the intersection of Albrook Drive and Crown Boulevard, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting occurred in the 5300 block of Atchison Way, which is a little over a mile from where they were found.

The victims' ages have not been released. Police said they had been shot in the leg and torso, but we're unclear which victim was shot where.

This is a developing story and we will update as information is released.

