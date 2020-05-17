3 injured in northeast Denver shooting

No suspect information has been released.

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Denver Saturday night that left three people injured.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 5800 block of Ceylon Street just before 7:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Two victims were treated at the scene, DPD said, and a third transported himself to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.