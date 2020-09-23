3 suspects held Golden store clerk at gunpoint, stole Twix bars

The men also got away with about $70 and two boxes of cigars during the Sept. 15 Circle K robbery.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden Police (GPD) needs help identifying three suspects who held a store clerk hostage at gunpoint while they robbed a convenience store last week.

Officers with GPD responded to an alarm at the Circle K at 17691 W. Colfax Ave. at 2:26 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15

Six minutes earlier, at 2:20 a.m., GPD said three suspects, all wearing masks, entered the store. The men were armed with handguns and one of them went behind the counter and held a gun to the employee’s neck while the other two stood at the counter with their guns pointed at the employee, according to police and security video from the store.

After collecting money from the register, the suspects shoved the employee at gunpoint into a back room, where they stole her personal belongings, police said.

The suspects also took a box of Twix bars, two cartons of cigars and $72.51 in cash and change.

Based on witness statements and the security video, these are the suspects’ descriptions are as follows:

Suspect number one: Black male, 6 feet tall, wearing a black beanie, white and black masks, a black Adidas jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a black glove on his left hand, and armed with a black snub nose revolver.

Suspect number two: Black male, wearing a black hoodie, gray face covering, gray pants, gray shoes, black gloves and armed with a handgun.

Suspect number three: Black male, wearing a gray beanie, blue hoodie, white face mask, black pants and black shoes and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

All three suspects fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online.

CrimeStoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - seven days a week.

