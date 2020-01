ARVADA, Colo. — Four juvenile suspects are in custody Tuesday afternoon after the Arvada Police Department (APD) said they were involved in a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The suspects were armed and the vehicle was running when it was stolen, APD said.

The pursuit started at 60th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, APD said, and ended at 53rd Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The investigation is still active, APD said.

