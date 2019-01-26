PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Park County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that at least three suspects are wanted in relation to the death of 17-year-old Maggie Long more than a year ago in Bailey.

“At least three people, three men, were directly involved in Maggie’s murder,” Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said in a press conference.

McGraw said the suspects spent a “significant” amount of time in Long’s home on Dec. 1, 2017 – the same day a fire ravaged her home along County Road 43 in Bailey.

“It saddens me greatly to tell you that Maggie was purposely set on fire and burned alive,” McGraw said.

That same day, McGraw said Long was attending a concert at her high school and was in charge of the VIP section.

“She went home that day to get more cookies and water for the audience, telling her friends, ‘I’ll be right back.’ And she was never seen again,” McGraw said.

McGraw said one of the suspects may have sustained an injury in the fire. The sheriff's office released a photo of that suspect, and said other suspect sketches will be released in the days and weeks ahead.

Photographs of a green safe, a Beretta 9mm handgun, an AK-47-style rifle and jade figurines that were taken from Long’s home were shown on an updated flier during Monday's press conference.

In the nearly 14 months since Long’s murder, a task force of federal, state and local agencies has interviewed hundreds of people. McGraw said this has led to new information about additional vehicles and suspects that may be involved in Long’s death.

The sheriff’s office also announced a $50,000 reward - up from $25,000 - for information leading to an arrest in the case, along with a website used for reporting tips in Long's murder.

“We have collected numerous pieces of evidence but do not yet have a clear picture of who murdered Maggie and why,” McGraw said.

A public meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Fitzsimmons Middle School in Bailey. The public is invited and will be able to ask questions about the case.

Below is a timeline of events in the case.

Dec. 1, 2017 – A fire tears through the Long family home on County Road 43 in Bailey. 17-year-old Maggie Long is missing.

Dec. 2, 2017 – The Park County Sheriff’s Office posts on Facebook saying, “there are no search parties being organized.”

Dec. 3, 2017 – The Park County Sheriff’s Office tells 9NEWS they did not find a body in the home. The sheriff’s office posts on Facebook saying, “We are sorry we are unable to reveal more information at this time…We do not believe there is any risk to the public.”

Dec. 4, 2017 – A prosecutor files a motion for a gag order in the Maggie Long case. A judge grants it.

Dec. 7, 2017 – The gag order is lifted. The Park County Sheriff’s Office confirms Maggie’s body was found in the burned home. A police alert mentioning a potential suspect description, missing guns and ammunition is mistakenly sent out statewide.

Dec. 9, 2017 – A friend of the Long family shares a message from the family on Facebook.

Dec. 17, 2017 – It would have been Maggie’s 18th birthday. Hundreds turn out for a Celebration of Life ceremony held at Fitzsimmons Middle School.

Jan. 13, 2018 – The Park County Sheriff’s Office confirms they’ve collected DNA samples from the Long family and associates.

Feb. 7, 2018 – Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener along with state and federal investigators hold the first press conference on the Maggie Long case. They announce a reward increase from $15,000 to $20,000. They show photographs of a green safe, a Beretta 9mm handgun, an AK-47-style rifle and jade figurines that were taken from the Long’s home the day Maggie was killed. Wegener insists the public is not in danger.

Feb. 21, 2018 – The Park County Sheriff’s Office responds to a 9NEWS records request for employee time sheets. The records show sheriff’s office employees worked a total of 1,867 hours on the case during the first 79 days of the investigation.

April 4, 2018 – The Park County Coroner’s Office tells 9NEWS it will not release the completed autopsy report for Maggie Long at the request of the district attorney.

May 4, 2018 - Park County Sheriff's Office releases sketch of a man seen at the house where 17-year-old Maggie Long was found dead.

