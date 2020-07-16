3-year-old boy found dead with gunshot wound in Commerce City

The victim was found in the 7800 block of Jasmine Drive.

DENVER — An investigation is ongoing after a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a Commerce City neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Commerce City Police first arrived at the 7800 block of Jasmine Drive shortly after 3 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the department.

This is in a residential area southwest of East 80th Avenue and Monaco Street.

When officers arrived, two other children were nearby. In the release, police said both appeared to be unharmed.

Police have not said how the 3-year-old is believed to have been shot, and if any potential criminal charges are being pursued.

“The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Commerce City Police Department Investigations Unit,” the release reads.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

