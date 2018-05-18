Three years after the apparent random killing of John Jacoby in Windsor, the Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force is still seeking tips about who might have killed him.

Jacoby,48, was shot and killed while riding his bicycle near the intersection of Weld County Roads 15 and 72 around 10:15 p.m. on May 18, 2015. It was the second random shooting on a northern Colorado in a matter of weeks.

There is a $50,000 reward for information related to the string of shootings that happened in 2015. You can call the task force tip line at 970-498-5595 email taskforce@larimer.org

In March 2018, Christopher David Parker was arrested in connection with the June 3, 2015 death of William Connole in Loveland. That same night, a motorcycle rider was also shot at in Loveland, though the person was not hit by gunfire.

Investigators have not connected Parker to Jacoby's death. The shootings for which Parker is now being held came in the middle of a spate of six unexplained attacks that shook people in Northern Colorado.

The first two shootings were linked to each other – but not necessarily to the other incidents. Those occurred April 22, 2015, when Cori Romero was wounded in the neck while merging onto Interstate 25 and May 18, 2015, when John Jacoby was shot and killed while riding his bicycle near Windsor.

Next came the shots fired at the motorcyclist and the killing of Connole.

And then, on Sept. 13, 2015, someone fired bullets into Cottonwood Plains Elementary School in Loveland in an early morning incident and then, later the same day, someone fired shots into Banner Health Center in Fort Collins. Nobody was hurt in either of those incidents, which were linked to each other by forensic evidence – but not to any of the other shootings.

