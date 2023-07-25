Suspect claiming to have a gun is on the roof of a Boulder business

A shelter in place order is in place for an area near 30th Street and Iris Avenue, police said in a tweet.

BOULDER, Colo. — Police issued an order to shelter in place Tuesday morning in Boulder after a suspect in a stolen vehicle climbed onto a roof of a business in the area of 30th Street and Iris Avenue. That's south of 119 and east of 28th Street.

That suspect, according to Boulder Police, claims to have a gun. In a tweet, police said officers were working to get the person off the roof while keeping everyone safe.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

