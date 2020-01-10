31-year-old man arrested after crash, displaying gun in Littleton

Nathaniel Gallion was arrested in the parking lot near Angelo's on South Santa Fe in Littleton.

LITTLETON, Colo. — **Warning: The video above contains coarse language that some viewers may find offensive.

People dining at Angelo's in Littleton witnessed a crash and intense arrest Wednesday evening.

Littleton Police said that at about 6 p.m., a crash was reported in the parking lot of Angelo's located at 6885 S. Santa Fe Dr. Police said a white truck had crashed into a wooden fence.

When officers arrived, diners at Angelo's told them where to find the truck involved in the crash, police said.

Officers spotted a man getting into the truck and trying to drive away, a police spokesperson said.

The man made it a short distance in the parking lot, but officers blocked the truck in, police said.

When officers approached the truck the man inside, identified as 31-year-old Nathaniel Gallion, got out with a gun in his hand at his side, police said.

Gallion got back into the truck and removed the gun's magazine, police said.

Video sent to 9NEWS shows Littleton officers interacting with the suspect toward the end of the encounter.

You can see officers giving a man in a white Dodge Ram instructions to surrender. The truck has a wooden post sticking out of its grill.

Officers can be seen armed with assault-style rifles.

The man then opens the door and begins walking away from the truck with Littleton officers pursuing.

The video shows the man bear-crawling toward an outdoor seating area when officers get on top of him.

Officers can be heard giving the man commands to put his hands behind his back as he struggles with police, the video shows.

At the :46 second mark of the video, one officer is seen taking something out of the suspect's right front pocket and tossing it. The officer can be heard saying, "I got the knife. The knife is out."

After getting the man handcuffed, you can hear the man yell at the 1:45 mark in the video, "Good thing I'm not Black. I'm able to breathe!"

The man can then be heard telling officers that he was from St. Louis and that his father served as a police officer, the video shows.

Police said Gallion was arrested for:

DUI

Leaving the scene of an accident

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Possession of a weapon while under the influence

As of Thursday night, Gallion was being held at the Araphoe County Detention Center.