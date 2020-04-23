31-year-old man killed in shooting involving Baca County deputies

Responding officers attempted to negotiate with the armed man for hours before the deadly confrontation, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — A man was shot and killed during an incident Wednesday night involving Baca County Deputies, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is investigating the shooting.

Members of the Baca County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to a report around 5:30 p.m. of an armed suspect making threats at a residence near County Road 20 and County Road PP, according to CBI. The shooting happened in the area about 20 miles west of the town of Two Buttes and about 44 driving miles south of Lamar.

For several hours, a member of the BCSO tried to negotiate with the man, identified as 31-year-old Christopher Lawson, CBI said.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Lawson was shot after he investigator said he pointed a firearm at responding officers.

Immediate medical care was provided at the scene, according to CBI, but Lawson later died. No members of law enforcement were injured. The law enforcement member who fired his or her weapon is not being identified at this time.

CBI and the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Baca County is located in the far southeast corner of Colorado and according to census estimates from July 2019 had an estimated population of 3,600 people.