A man accused of shooting another man to death with a shotgun last New Year's Day was ordered to spend 32 years in prison on Monday.

Aaron Espinosa, 26, pleaded guilty in February to one count of second-degree murder, heat of passion. He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

According to court documents, on the night of Jan. 1, 2017, friends were helping 35-year-old Hugo Ramirez move furniture at 3400 S. Lowell Boulevard when an intoxicated Espinosa, who lived across the hallway, began arguing with and yelling at them.

Espinosa then entered his own apartment and moments later came back out with a shotgun and shot Ramirez, also injuring Ramirez's wife.

After the shooting, Espinosa fled, but was captured a week later.

