2 people were driving when their vehicle was shot multiple times

The victims' car was shot six times as they drove near West 32nd Avenue and Howell Road Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were driving in the Applewood neighborhood of Jefferson County when their car was shot at multiple times in what appears to be a "random and unprovoked" crime, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of West 32nd Avenue and Howell Road. It was reported by the victims and nearby residents who heard the gunshots, JCSO said.

The man who was driving was injured by shards of glass after a bullet pierced their windshield. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, a woman, was not hurt.

In all, the sheriff's office said their vehicle was struck six times by gunfire.

Investigators are continuing to work the case but so far have not identified any suspects or vehicles associated with the crime. At this time, the sheriff's office believes the shooting was random and that the victims were not targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.